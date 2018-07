JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Our wet pattern looks to become even wetter for the next three days.

A front to our west will actually increase the ingredients for wet thunderstorms for at least the next three days.

This pattern will ease as we head into the first weekend of August.

The best news is that we don't see any tropical cyclone concern for our part of the world for at least the next 5 days.

