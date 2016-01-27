JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Heavy rain event on the way .

The leading edge will come at us from the south late Sunday.

Not as hot Saturday. Big rain event arrives from the south about sunset on Mothers Day.

The moisture coming out of The Caribbean that we have been talking about all week will soon be organizing around a low in The Eastern Gulf of Mexico. This will pump rain and a few thunderstorms here for most of the upcoming week. The earliest arrival of the rain from the south, looks to be about sunset Mothers Day.

