JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Coastal showers coming ashore but Florence a long way off.

Florence will not impact our weather through the weekend if at all.

Although Florence has weakened, re-intensification is expected and Florence may be a major hurricane again by Sunday. This it will stir up plenty of motion in the ocean. We can expect dangerous rip currents to increase through Wednesday. Surf will be strongest Tuesday-Thursday.

More information on the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

© 2018 WTLV