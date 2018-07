JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --A lull in storms is on the way.

The pattern should hold one more day.

If you're looking for a lull from the rain, brief high pressure nudges in at the end of the week and limits our thunderstorm activity on Friday and Saturday. Expect only a few isolated thunderstorms, but in return, hotter conditions.

The next front approaches our area and so thunderstorms will increase Sunday into Wednesday.

