JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As of the 5 p.m. advisory Florence is getting better organized and increasing in size. Life-threatening storm surge will be possible along the coasts of North and South Carolina with freshwater inland flooding to follow. The First Coast will continue to see increased surf and seas, along with a high risk of rip currents. We will also stay on the drier side of Florence with only isolated storms and highs near 90.

HURRICANE FLORENCE KEY MESSAGES: A LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE for the coastlines of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia where a storm surge watch has been issued. LIFE-THREATENING FRESHWATER flooding is likely and it includes the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Appalachians as Florence slows down after landfall. DAMAGING hurricane-force winds are likely in North and South Carolina and a hurricane watch has been issued in parts of these areas.

Here at home the eye wall should pass 400 miles east of Brunswick by late on Wednesday. Here locally our main impact from Florence will be in the ocean with dangerous rip currents Wednesday,peaking Thursday and dropping Friday along with beach erosion and pounding surf of 6-10 feet. Tides will also run about a foot above average inundating some docks.

More information on Florence and the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

