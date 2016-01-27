JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Good Morning we have one more Spring delight before summer levels of heat and humidity build in for the late week. Today's highs in the lower to middle 80s. An east wind near 10 mph. We still turn hot and more humid by late week into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s inland to the middle to upper 80s at the Stadium Course.

The latest models continue to trend south for the best chance of rain for Mother's Day keeping our area on the drier side of a developing low pressure. This would keep our highest rain chances Monday and Tuesday. This forecast could still change depending on where the low pressure forms so keep checking back. But for now the news is good for a great weekend of golf!

We keep the sunshine this week as temperatures warm into the middle to upper 80s by Thursday with lower 90s Friday and Saturday. At the Stadium Course cooler ocean breezes keep highs in the middle to upper 80s.

