JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --A line of weakening thunderstorms from the west will approach The Suwannee by sunset.

For the rest of us the highest chance of rain with some thunderstorms will be Friday.

The wild weather continues into the weekend with our dry day on Saturday. Showers return on Sunday.

TROPICS: The swell and rip current risk from Oscar will now drop off.

