JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- This is Hurricane Awareness Week. At the very least bring it up as a topic of conversation with your family and friends at the workplace.

Locally, we were just on the fringes of the first tropical disturbance of the year last weekend. This weekend the next tropical disturbance may be more significant.

It's Players Week and things will be heating up on the golf course and with our weather. Highs by late week hit 90 but cooler breezes at the Stadium Course. Right now the highest chance of rain will hold off until Mother's Day and Championship Sunday.

Rip currents continue to be an issue this week with an onshore breeze. If you are from out of town and go into the ocean make sure you are near a life guard and do not venture out far from shore.

A reinforcing shot of dry air arrives on Tuesday in the form of a cold front. This may pop an isolated afternoon shower but not enough rain to have an big impact on plans or the Luke Combs concert at the Players.

