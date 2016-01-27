JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Thunderstorms are now well west and heading away. Meanwhile the tropical low 500 miles east of us should now turn north toward the outer banks of NC.

maxuser

TROPICS Thunderstorms are now well west and heading away. Meanwhile the tropical low 500 miles east of us should now turn north toward the outer banks of NC. The hurricane hunters will check it out on Tuesday. This system will bring some unwanted rain to Eastern N.C. , but no more than about 2".

maxuser

REMNANTS OF KIRK has weakened into a trough of low pressure for now but may regenerate so keep checking back.

maxuser

SUBTROPICAL STORM LESLIE is a ship storm and may actually strengthen and spin around in the Atlantic Ocean for two or more weeks!

For more tropical updates, click here.

Tuesday a tropical disturbance heads to the Carolinas and we should stay on its dry side. Expect more sunshine and just a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Wednesday-Thursday: We get back to our pop up storm pattern and then dry out once again for Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will heat up once again with highs in the lower 90s inland to near 90 at the beach.

Friday-Weekend: We dry out once again and heat up with highs back in the lower 90s. Looking for fall relief? Still looks like the week of October 12-19.

© 2018 WTLV