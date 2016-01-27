JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The onshore flow continues today, while it may try and bring a few showers, a fresh breeze and plenty of sun will rule the forecast.

Some coastal showers will linger through the morning, otherwise it's a dry and beautiful start to the day. Any additional showers should be inland after the noon hour, isolated in nature. Plenty of sun in between, and the breeze should keep temperatures from feeling too hot.

Maybe a shower around for the tailgaters at the Bank, but otherwise a nice, warm September game day expected. Highs near 90 around kick off. Go Jags!

The sea breeze should pick up into the workweek, we'll bump up shower & thunderstorm chances on Monday afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. Most rain activity should be after 1 or 2 pm, working west with the breeze. Beyond that though, rain chances should remain low through Thursday, highs near 90 all week long.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression 11 poses no threats, and will likely dissipate soon. Tropical Storm Kirk has also developed, this system still over 3,000 miles away from the U.S. We will monitor closely, as of now, no concerns over the next 5 days.

We are watching two other disorganized tropical systems. Each on either side of Bermuda should become more organized by Monday. For more tropical updates, click here.

