JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A cold front is moving into the region and will help to bring warm, muggy conditions to all of the First Coast with more clouds and even a few showers for some of us. We'll continue to see afternoons in the 80s with even near 90 by late this work week!

On Sunday, tropical energy approaches from the southeast as a front approaches from the northwest. This front will brush off most precipitation, but will bring us more clouds for the second half of the weekend. A few showers are possible - mainly from St. Augustine to Ocala and area southeast - but majority of us stay dry.

Lows will start off on Sunday near 70 along the coast with mid-60s inland and even some patchy to dense fog where the wind goes calm. Highs will shoot to near 90 well inland with middle 80s from coastal Duval County north and lower 80s for coastal St. Johns County south.

An area of low pressure develops along the front on Monday and an onshore flow develops, meaning a few showers possible as we start off the work week as well. Drier air arrives in time for The Players Championship, with no major rain chances, but humidity will be on the rise shortly after.

© 2018 WTLV