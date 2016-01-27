JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Saturday is another warm one! Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon. As the humidity increases today so will the clouds as we're soon to tap into some tropical moisture. This will be fuel for some rain - heavy at times - as we head into next week.

An area of low pressure will be organizing out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico, as it does it will pump plenty of moisture our way. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday afternoon, where precipitation will filter in after sunset from the south.

Rain becomes a bit more widespread into Monday morning, heavy at times with a few thunderstorms, and lingers into the afternoon. Tuesday we see a few breaks in the action as things become a bit more scattered but another round of rain may be possible Wednesday.

Shower chances stay alive for the remainder of the week too. Warm and humid for much of next week as well.

