JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Warm, humid & unsettled this weekend, almost a taste of late summer! No major precipitation is expected, so don't plan on canceling any weekend plans.

Today we'll notice the humidity as dew points climb and high temperatures will be near 90 degrees. Clouds increase later into the evening as some tropical energy gets thrown our way. A few showers may pop up to the south as well, think from St. Augustine to Palatka.

As this tropical energy approaches from the southeast a front also approaches from the northwest. This front will brush off most precipitation but will had more clouds on Sunday. A few showers may be around by Sunday afternoon, once again, towards the south. Highs into the upper 80s.

Aside from a few isolated showers early in the week, the next week ahead is looking on the warmer side. Humidity will be on the increase for the Players Championship, with no major rain chances.

