JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Our Monday Motivation is a tranquil tropics and plenty of beautiful Saharan sunrises and sunsets but we need to find our cool spot once again today with hot highs in the lower to middle 90s with "feels like temperatures" 100-105 degrees.

Once again we will watch the sea breezes collide over Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Putnam, Nassau, Camden and Glynn Counties by late day and early evening bringing our next daily downpour. Rain duration in most areas will be less than 2 hours with the best chance of lingering storms this evening at the beach.

By late week our storm time increases as a strong late summer front stalls across the area. Expect higher chances of rain into the weekend which may impact the Jags game on Saturday night. Keep checking back for updates.

