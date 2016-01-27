JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Fall arrives on Saturday, but summer is still in full control. A late summer front moves our way by Wednesday with scattered showers and storms by the afternoon once again. Temperatures finally begin to simmer down late week to where they should be for this time of year with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Florence continues to push across the Mid-Atlantic and New England region bringing heavy rains. There are no other areas of concern in the tropics as of now.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will linger after sunset and drift out into the Atlantic. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a calm, south breeze and lows dropping into the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: The prevailing breeze will come from the west in the morning with a few showers and storms developing after lunch time. Highs will warm once again into the steamy lower and middle 90s. The breeze shifts out of the north by the afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK: A drier north-east breeze with mostly sunny skies will rule our forecast. There will be a slight uptick in rain chances by the weekend, but no washouts. Highs will be slightly cooler and near-average in the middle and upper 80s. Lows will range in the lower and middle 70s with some inland areas sneaking into the upper 60s.

More information on the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

© 2018 WTLV