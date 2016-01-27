JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Gordon has formed near the Keys and it is moving to the Central Gulf Coast where it is expected to make landfall late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. It's not moving our way but we will feel its impacts in the form of rip currents, rough seas and occasional rain showers today. We have a window with fewer rain showers to grill out between 4-7 p.m. for cookouts but more rumbles of thunder are possible this evening.. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

As Tropical Storm Gordon heads to Louisiana we actually dry out with plenty of sunshine T uesday and Wednesday, but a few lingering rip currents are likely at the beach with the onshore flow. Showers and storms will slowly increase once again by late week.

As is par for the course with the peak of our hurricane season this week we will be tracking at least a couple systems including Florence out in the Open Atlantic but by later this week interests in Bermuda may have to take notice. We take it a day at a time. Stay prepared and keep checking back for more on the tropics, make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

