JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Gordon expected to be a hurricane as it heads away.

As Tropical Storm Gordon heads to Mobile-Biloxi-New Orleans and becomes a hurricane, we actually dry out with plenty of sunshine T uesday and Wednesday, but a few lingering rip currents are likely at the beach with the onshore flow. Showers and storms will slowly increase once again by late week.

As is par for the course with the peak of our hurricane season this week we will be tracking at least a couple systems including Florence out in the Open Atlantic but by later this week interests in Bermuda may have to take notice. We take it a day at a time. Stay prepared and keep checking back for more on the tropics, make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

