JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --The system in The Gulf is scheduled to be investigated by Hurricane Hunters on Tuesday. We are not expecting rapid development overnight.

However the energy that produced heavy rain and thunderstorms over South Fl. On Monday is heading our way for the overnight hours and on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The organizing storm they will check out, formed over the Caribbean last week and came north over the weekend. Heavy thunderstorms have already hit South Florida and will spread our way over the next 24 hours.

If the National Hurricane Center decides to call it a Tropical Cyclone it will not change our forecast. In fact the circulation center of the system is expected to go ashore over the Panhandle. Because we do not expect an eyewall to form, the wettest weather will actually be over us and not the Panhandle. So make sure you get updates on this event.

