JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --The topical system near Africa continues to intensify but should not threaten us at all.

Locally some coastal showers again in the morning. Meanwhile the tropical system heading toward us for Labor Day is only slowly organizing.

There will be a tropical feel to Labor Day Weekend. Morning showers drifitng in from the ocean and an increasing afternoon breeze from the sea.

TROPICS: The African Wave Train likely produces Florence , but it will remain more than 3,000 miles from home and not impact us. Closer to home the system we have been watching for early next week continues to only slowly organize. This could become a storm once it makes it into The Gulf by Tuesday. But for us it looks like just increasing winds and seas and thus rip currents for Labor Day.The wettest weather from the disturbance looks to on Tuesday. But the quick motion should limit any threat of widespread flooding.

© 2018 WTLV