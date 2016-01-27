JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Tropical Depression 11 has formed , but not a threat.

Here comes astronomical autumn. The equinox is 9:54 pm Saturday, but our tropical temps with a few westward drifting showers will be with us through the weekend.

The weekend will not be as hot as last weekend and the breeze off the ocean should push any coastal showers well inland by the afternoon.

TROPICS:Tropical Depression 11 has formed , but not a threat. It is 500 miles east of The Windward Islands(1,500 from Jax). This cyclone is foreacst to weakend within 48 hours. We are watching several other disorganized tropical systems . Two on either side of Bermuda should become more organized by Monday. Keep checking back.

© 2018 WTLV