JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With Gordon racing away, we are left in the tranquil tropics. Morning coastal showers and inland afternoon thunderstorms will increase Friday and Saturday.

Major hurricane Florence will still be 1200 miles east of us in five days. So we have a long time to watch Flo and the developing cyclones farther east.

We get a nice break from the rain today and Thursday with only isolated showers. Increasing September rain returns on Friday into the weekend but with no tropical threats nearby we will have plenty of dry time for your plans.

As is par for the course with the peak of our hurricane season we will be forecasting tropical systems for many days to come. Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

