JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Today we shine like the weather with only a 30% chance of an isolated shower for Jacksonville between 1-3 p.m. A pleasant sea breeze and blue skies win out this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The best chance of rain will be from highway 301 west and interior southeast Georgia from 3-7 p.m. It looks terrific for baseball tonight for the Jumbo Shrimp. Temperatures hold in the lower 80s with a gorgeous sunset at 7:52 p.m.

This weekend we have plenty of big events and a nice bright forecast with only isolated showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tropics: The African Wave Train will soon produce a named system but when it forms it will be over 3,000 miles away and stay over the ocean for at least the next week. Closer to home models show a tropical wave heading to South Florida by Labor Day that may try to develop in the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. We will keep an eye on it. Locally the main impact will be fresh breezes picking up by Labor Day.

This is the time of year to check in at least once a day for tropical udpates.

© 2018 WTLV