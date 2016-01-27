JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Thunderstorms west of JAX and heading away.

Wednesday will be a sunnier day with only isolated coastal showers in the morning and a inland afternoon thundershower.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts. Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic for the next several days as it heads southwest to a position east of Bermuda. But it will continue to send a long period swell with elevated rip risk our way for day.

CARIBBEAN LOW: At the least will make for windy and wet weather much of next week.

