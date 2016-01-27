JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A foggy, soggy morning gives way to more thunderstorms in the afternoon as a persistent humid southwest flow sets up.

Hot and humid today as highs climb near 90 degrees, the humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees however. The moist air in place is prime to fuel some additional thunderstorms this afternoon. Main storm window today will be from 2:00 - 6:00 pm, the the storms developing along the I-95 corridor as the east coast sea breeze sets up. Storms are likely to crawl westward into the later afternoon.

Heavy rain across low lying and flood prone areas may create some nuisance, temporary flooding. At the beaches, rip currents will continue to be an issue, so be sure to swim near a lifeguard and use the buddy system!

A cold front swings down from the north in the Tuesday - Wednesday time frame keeping thunderstorms and a dominant, humid southwest flow in the forecast. Lows will range in the middle 70s while highs stick near 90. Humidity makes it feel more like 100+ this week, too!

