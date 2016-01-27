JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We start the new month with a familiar forecast, but transition into some drier conditions this weekend.

The atmosphere is ripe for rain with a stalled stormy front nearby. The main storm window will be from 4-8 p.m., a few storms will develop as early as 3pm and some may linger into even late evening. Highs near 90.

A similar case on Thursday, with a muggy & warm start. Thunderstorms developing in the later afternoon again, some may packing a punch. Highs again close to 90.

Weekend: Drier pattern sets in as high pressure builds in from the east. It will also be very nice for this time of year with ocean breezes and highs only in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tropics remain quiet for now, with no development expected in the next 5 days!

