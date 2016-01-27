JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Thunderstorm activity is on the decrease as we head into the weekend! We can trade the umbrellas for sunglasses.

The shower and thunderstorm activity in southeastern Georgia will slowly come to an end after sunset. The Flash Flood Watch is in place until 11pm, with the ground being so soaked, low lying areas are having a tough time draining.

Things drastically improve into the weekend! A fresh ocean breeze keeps any and all isolated showers or thunderstorms well to the west on Saturday. Sunday looks to be even drier, with just a quick passing shower possible. Highs near 90!

The drier conditions look to last at least through Monday and Tuesday as high pressure to our east builds in through the weekend. Hopefully giving us enough time to dry out before some more thunderstorms may return later next week.

Tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic Basin with a much different pattern than the last two active years for us. But we will stay prepared.

