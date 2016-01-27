JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Thunderstorms will continue to build in from the southwest through the afternoon and into the evening. But drier conditions are on the way this weekend.

Lightning, locally heavy rainfall and isolated strong wind gusts expected with the thunderstorm activity this afternoon. Things should settle down around 8pm, but a few storms may hang with us into 9pm.

Things turn much drier into the weekend, so if you're tired of the rain, you're in luck! Only a few isolated thunderstorms are expected after 4pm on Friday as we'll see a more persistent easterly breeze. Highs climb near 90 degrees with the sun. Looks great for the Stuff the Bus festivities as well, bring the sunglasses!

Even drier into the weekend! Saturday should feature a nice ocean breeze, which will keep the already limited, isolated, shower/storm activity well to the west. Sunday looks even nicer with more sun, highs into the low 90s.

Tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic Basin with a much different pattern than the last two active years for us. But we will stay prepared.

© 2018 WTLV