JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Another round of thunderstorms will push across the region with a few of them potentially strong to severe. Our primary threat will once again be the gusty or damaging winds, keep the FCN apps on hand if you're planning to be outside today!

Areas of light fog to start the morning will give way to warm sun and quickly temperatures rise! Hot and humid by midday, with temperatures approaching 90 degrees. But around midday there could be a few isolated storms developing from the west. Most of the activity will fire after 2pm, with the main storm window 2-6pm. Storms will build in from the west and move quickly to the east.

Today's set up opens the door for more moisture to pour into the First Coast, so we are expecting another soggy, muggy & stormy week ahead with thunderstorms possible through at least Friday.

Temperatures will remain near average - lows in the middle 70s and highs near 90.

