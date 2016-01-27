JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The stormy patterns continues today with splash and dash thunderstorms between 2 & 6pm, moving in from the southwest. Highs today will be near 90 degrees but feel much hotter with the humidity.

Good news though! If you're looking for a break from the rain, brief high pressure nudges in at the end of the week and limits our thunderstorm activity on Friday and Saturday. Expect only a few isolated thunderstorms, but in return, hotter conditions.

Scattered late-afternoon thunderstorms return on Sunday with higs in the lower 90s.

