JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A few thunderstorms will form west of JAX and head back in our area this evening.

The pattern will begin to shift over the weekend. That is storms building away from JAX later in the day.

Better chance of precipitation come on Monday, looks to be our rain day. Northeast breeze sets up as high pressure from the north sinks in. Coastal showers in the morning working inland into thunderstorms are likely. Beyond that, the rest of the week looks beautiful with a fresh northeast breeze and plenty of sun. Highs down into the 80s.

TROPICAL STORM KIRK Kirk is then expected to weaken due to shear upon entering and racing west through the Caribbean.

POST TROPICAL CYCLONE LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force winds.Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic for at least the next week.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

