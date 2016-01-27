JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Some thunderstorms have already formed well west of the metro. They will build back toward the east coast by evening.

We will have a similar pattern Friday and Saturday.

By early next week, the pattern shifts as high pressure builds from the north. This will lead to an onshore wind spreading coastal morning showers then afternoon storms inland.

TROPICAL STORM KIRK is headed toward Barbados and nearby islands. Kirk is then expected to weaken due to shear upon entering and racing west through the Caribbean.

POST TROPICAL CYCLONE LESLIE is another ocean, fish or ship storm and may actually strengthen back into a hurricane and spin around in the Atlantic Ocean for another 10 days.

Stay prepared

