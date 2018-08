JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Thunderstorms are building northward and mostly away .

There will be less storms on Saturday and even more in the way of just hot sun on Sunday.

Next week the big,hot upper level high will give way to an approaching front. This will allow for storms to increase and possibly becoming widespread by mid-week.

Out over the tropics, Ernesto is heading toward Ireland.

Closer to home, things look nice and quiet for at least the next 5 days.

© 2018 WTLV