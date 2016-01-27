JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Thunderstorm pattern shifts Sunday.

The pattern will begin to shift over the weekend. That is storms building away from JAX later in the day.

The big warm high pressure system will shift westward, this will at least allow a stronger wind off the ocean from the northeast for much of the upcoming week. The initial surge will bring in widespread showers early Monday that will then spread southwestward. Showers will then decrease after Monday.

KIRK What is left of Kirk will continue to weaken as it heads west through the Caribbean.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts.Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic for at least the next week as it heads southwest to a position east of Bermuda.

