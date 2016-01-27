JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --The thunderstorm pattern is shifting as shown by storms that came back toward our area later on Wednesday.

Plenty of hot sun through midafternoon, but then thunderstorms will build back toward our area from the southwest

Later in the days,Thursday-Saturday.

TROPICAL STORM KIRK is headed toward Barbados and nearby islands. Kirk is then expected to weaken due to shear upon entering and racing west through the Caribbean.

POST TROPICAL CYCLONE LESLIE is another ocean, fish or ship storm and may actually strengthen back into a hurricane and spin around in the Atlantic Ocean for another 10 days.

