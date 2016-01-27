JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Good Morning! It actually feels pretty good as you head out the door! We have a postcard pic Tuesday with a nice break in our September thunderstorm season. Highs in the middle 80s at the beach to near 90 inland. Enjoy the nice ocean breeze!

An early spritzle (2 mile wide shower) is possible early this morning but nothing to slow you down. Not an umbrella day. It's green light go to and from work and school. @FCN2go #GMJ pic.twitter.com/YyfIjEs09x — Mike Prangley (@fcnmike) September 25, 2018

INVEST 98-L The tropical low 500 miles east of us should now turn north with most of its impacts offshore the outer banks of North Carolina before it heads out to sea. Rain should not worsen the swollen rivers that are still out of their banks.

REMNANTS OF KIRK has weakened into a trough of low pressure for now but may regenerate so keep checking back.

SUBTROPICAL STORM LESLIE is a ship storm and may actually strengthen and spin around in the Atlantic Ocean for two or more weeks!

Wednesday-Thursday: An increase in afternoon storms and heat. Highs in the lower 90s.

Friday-Weekend: The heat holds. Looking for fall relief? Still looks like the week of October 12-19.

