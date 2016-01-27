JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The stormy pattern continues into much of the upcoming workweek, with no big break from the thunderstorms any time soon. Be weather aware over the next few days!

Sun for the first portions of the day, along with the humidity, should fuel up some thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s will feel much closer to 100 degrees. A few isolated thunderstorms may pop as early as 2 pm Sunday, but the main storm window will between 4 and 8 pm. Like Saturday, thunderstorms today will not have much motion, once developed they're expected to expand slightly before fizzling out.

Another sun filled morning Monday will give way to thunderstorms likely after 2 pm. Thunderstorms expected to develop out of the southwest and migrate northeast, with most activity ending around sunset. Highs around 90 degrees,

The storm door remain open as we head into this week. Expect the hot, humid & stormy flow out of the south-southwest to continue. Highs close to 90 degrees, humid mornings, and afternoons with thunderstorm activity expected through at least Thursday.

As we head toward August, you may want to notch up your tropical cyclone awareness. August through October is the core of our Atlantic Hurricane Season. For now, however, no tropical development is expected within the next 5 days as they continue to stay nice and quiet. Good news!

