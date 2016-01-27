JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It's been one storm after another but we finally have the calm after the storm and just in time for STUFF THE BUS and back to school for Camden County kids. We continue to dry out with only a slight chance of a morning shower. Today sunshine wins out with the best chance of a shower or storm after 4 p.m. west of Interstate 95. Highs near 90. Rain chances have been lowered to 40% inland and only 20% at the beach.

Saturday and Sunday we have the nicest weekend SINCE JUNE! Expect plenty of sunshine with only a slight chance of a quick shower inland. Highs near 90. Fresh ocean breezes!

Tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic Basin with a much different pattern than the last two active years for us. But we will stay prepared.

