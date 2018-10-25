JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Nothing but blue skies and sunshine over the next few days as the forecast remains calm, clear and pleasant through Halloween.

Sunday morning we'll need the sweaters headed out the door! Temperatures this morning hovering in the upper 40s near 50 degrees. Crisp sunshine with highs into the mid 70s, enjoy!

Monday morning lows warm a few degrees, but again expect another crisp autumn sunrise and plenty of blue sky through the day. Highs a bit more seasonable, near 80 degrees.

Highs hover near 80 degrees through Halloween, with the forecast for trick-or-treating looking excellent! Temperatures into the 70s as the sun sets. No rain to worry about!

Next best chance of rain holds off until later this week, likely later Thursday through Friday, as another cold front will swing through.

TROPICS: Oscar continues to swirl in the central Atlantic, it'll have a tough time going anywhere and the system is expected to meander over the open Atlantic for the next week. No concerns over the next week or so, Oscar could send a swell to the beach.

