JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of downtown Jacksonville and north into southeast Georgia as a long-lived line of heavy thunderstorms builds in from the north.

Moving fast, this line of storms will be approaching areas from Valdosta to Waycross through 1pm. Heavy rain, damaging wind and some hail is possible. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued until 6pm, meaning that the ingredients for thunderstorms to turn severe is there.

The sun we're experiencing will heat us up to around 90 degrees, combined with the humidity will fuel some thunderstorms into the afternoon. Expect storms to approach the Florida/Georgia border closer to 3pm, and the I-10 corridor closer to 4 or 5pm. Most activity should clear by 6 or 7 pm.

Some thunderstorms may linger into the overnight and early portions of Sunday. But come sunrise, we should start the day with plenty of sun & heat! Highs climb near 90 once again.

We'll need those apps again on Sunday as some strong thunderstorms return later in the afternoon. Some developing as early as 2pm with again, the potential to be severe.

Another energized system heads our way (which kick starts our storm potential Sunday), and should set the stage for some more soakers on Monday and Tuesday.

