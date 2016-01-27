JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Good Morning! We have plenty of fun and sun in the weekend forecast with increasing tropical showers for Labor Day. The good news is we are not expecting a named system close to home. It's a different story off the Coast of Africa as Florence likely forms today. It is likely to re-curve out over the open Atlantic later next week and should not pose a threat to the First Coast.

Today our trend of decreasing storms is our friend! Higher pressure helps sunshine win the day! We have isolated showers for the I-95 corridor between 1-3 p.m. and inland areas between 3-6 p.m. Rain chance is only 20% from the beach to Camden and Glynn Counties to 30% for Jacksonville and 40% for areas west of highway 301. The good news is we should all dry out for high school football. The GAME OF THE NIGHT is Fleming Island at Sandalwood. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 80s.

Saturday: High pressure anchored in the southeast keeps rain chances at only 30% with the best chance of a shower for the Jacksonville core between 1-4 p.m. High near 90.

Sunday: We watch a tropical wave increase showers if you are traveling south for here at home we stay on the drier side of system with a fresh breeze. It's another great beach and pool day with our best chance of a shower or storm between 3-6 p.m. Highs in the upper 80s.

Labor Day a tropical wave increases our showers and it will turn more breezy. But with high pressure to our north and plenty of wind shear this system stays to our south so not a washout but do expect increasing showers and storms with a much bigger storm window of 2-8 p.m. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

TROPICS: The African Wave Train likely produces Florence , but it will remain more than 3,000 miles from home and not impact us. Closer to home the system we have been watching for early next week continues to only slowly organize. This could become a storm once it makes it into The Gulf by Tuesday. But for us it looks like just increasing winds and seas and thus rip currents for Labor Day.The wettest weather from the disturbance looks to on Tuesday. But the quick motion should limit any threat of widespread flooding.

© 2018 WTLV