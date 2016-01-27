JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Good Morning! We will watch Subtropical Storm Debby weaken today over 2,000 miles from home and track plenty of heat and humidity today. Once again the heat index is the big story as it will feel like 100 to 107 in the shade. Only expect isolated storms with most of us missing out on the rain. The best chance of rain on our Precisioncast will remain in Georgia.

Teal Day Thursday will feel like the hottest day of summer with highs in the middle to upper 90s and a heat index of 102-110. The good news is we have a night game! Expect temperatures in the 80s with no rain expected at the T!

This hotter and drier pattern is here to stay with only widely scattered storms expected this weekend. Rain time should remain less than an hour both days with our higher chance of rain holding off until next week!

