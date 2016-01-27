JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Steamy sunshine and scattered afternoon storms will be the story early this week. Tropical Depression Florence continues to push across the Mid-Atlantic region bringing heavy rains.

Thunderstorms taper off this evening with partly cloudy skies over land and a few lightning strikes well offshore overnight. It'll be warm and humid with low temperatures dropping into the middle 70s.

Although drier air begins to move in across the First Coast with a prevailing west-northwest flow, showers and storms are still expected to pop-up by late afternoon. Highs will be hot, hot, hot in the lower 90s with "feels like" temperatures near 100 degrees.

An easterly, onshore flow develops for the remainder of the week with high pressure to our north. This will help to boost rain chances by late week. As a result, high temperatures begin to taper off into the upper 80s by Thursday.

Eyes still remain on the tropics as we'll keep you updated on the remnants of Isaac traveling across the Caribbean. There is a low chance it may regenerate. For now, there is no threat to the First Coast.

maxuser

More information on the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

© 2018 WTLV