JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A hot sultry September pattern continues as we keep the tropical trouble far from home thanks to a strong high pressure ridge. This heat ridge not only keeps us hotter than normal but below average chances of thunderstorms will continue. Today only an isolated late day storm with highs in the upper 80s at the beach to near record highs in the lower to middle 90s inland.

INVEST 98-L The tropical low will now turn northeast and away from the outer banks of North Carolina .

REMNANTS OF KIRK may regenerate so keep checking back.

POST TROPICAL CYLCONE LESLIE is another ocean, fish or ship storm and may actually strengthen back into a hurricane and spin around in the Atlantic Ocean for two or more weeks!

Wednesday-Thursday: An increase in afternoon storms and heat. Highs in the lower 90s.

Friday-Weekend: The heat holds. Northeast winds may increase and increase our showers as well Sunday and Monday.

