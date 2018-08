JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Debby is over 2,500 miles away and will only impact the shipping lanes of The North Atlantic. Locally only some isolated liquid sun showers.

Thunderstorms will pick up a bit on Wednesday, impacting about 40% of us. The risk will be great north of Duval vs. south.

Back to only isolated thunderstorms on Thursday. So storms may not help us with the heat for the Jags preseason opener.

© 2018 WTLV