JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Our brightest week since June on cue is also bringing the heat with our hottest day of the year by Thursday. Highs inland will soar to the middle to upper 90s with a heat index of 100-110. A heat advisory may be needed due to dangerous heat indices. Today for kids going to and from school no rain is expected but make sure they have a cool ride home. Highs top out in the upper 80s at the beach to the lower to middle 90s inland.

We have great weather for football for the Jaguars pre-season opener on Thursday and plenty of great baseball weather for the Jumbo Shrimp back in town on Wednesday. Expect temperatures in the 80s and only a slight chance of rain.

In the tropics, there is a slim chance for a minnow storm which will not impact any land areas and will stay way out in the Atlantic. The big threats remain in the Pacific as we are watching four named sysytems by later today including Hurricane Hector which will pass south of Hawaii with some rough seas and surf.

© 2018 WTLV