JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Plenty of Monday Motivation with a nice bright start! Expect our storm window to open up after 2:00 p.m. from west to east with the best chance of rain for Jacksonville for the drive home between 4:00-6:00 p.m. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

The storm door remains open as we head into this week as we remain sandwiched between two ridges of high pressure keeping us in the moist, tropical pattern. This pattern will ease as we head into the first weekend of August!

The best news of all is the Atlantic remains hostile for any tropical development at least for the next week.

