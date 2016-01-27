JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Seize the sunnier day on our Wednesday. Our stormy pattern relaxes today with less than two hours of rain for most areas. The timing is everything. I do think we stay dry getting to work and school but by lunchtime a few showers will fire up with the most active part of the day for storms at 3 p.m. Storms then work west by late day and early evening. Highs in the lower 90s.

The tropics remain nice and tranquil with our chances of a below average season of 60% thanks to favorable wind and water temperatures.

Thursday-Weekend, the heat will build in with below average rain chances and only a late sea breeze. Highs may push well into the 90s by late week!

