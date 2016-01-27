JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Great to wake up with you on a Friday. Have the umbrellas ready to go throughout the day as a stalled front and low pressure skirt the area keeping occasional showers and storms going throughout the day. We get a break in the heat with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Saturday low pressure moves out and our front fades. This will be our best beach and pool day of the week with only a passing shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Rain duration should be less than 2 hours. Sunday looks like more of a typical summer day with scattered afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Our rain ramps back up next week!

