JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We say goodbye to an unusually stormy July but there is a silver lining for the first week of August as our blocked pattern finally breaks down. Drier weather returns to the 7 day forecast in time for the weekend. Today we once again are tracking a free-flow of moisture from the Gulf as our pattern remains blocked. Storms fire up this afternoon and evening on radar with a front to our west. Highs near 90. Keep those apps handy.

The best news is that we don't see any tropical cyclone concern for our part of the world for at least the next 5 days.

