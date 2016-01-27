JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- This afternoon we shine like the weather with only a 30% chance of an isolated shower for Jacksonville mainly before 4 p.m. A pleasant sea breeze and blue skies win out this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The best chance of rain will be from highway 301 west and interior southeast Georgia late day and early evening. It looks terrific for baseball tonight for the Jumbo Shrimp. Temperatures hold in the lower 80s with a gorgeous sunset at 7:52 p.m.

This weekend, we have plenty of big events and a nice bright forecast with only isolated showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

TROPICS: The African Wave Train likely produces Florence in next couple days, but it will remain more than 3,000 miles from home and likely re-curve into the Atlantic Ocean. We are also watching a tropical wave cross south Florida by Labor Day that may try to develop in the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday of next week.

